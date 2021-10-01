13 College Students in TN Booked for Allegedly Ragging, Assaulting 20-Year-Old

The complainant, who had been attending classes online so far, had reached his college in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore on September 20 as in-person classes resumed, the Times of India reported.

On Monday, 27 September, when he was alone in his room around 11 am, the accused second-year students studying in the same college allegedly entered his room and took him to their room, according to the complaint.

The senior students, who were from different parts of Kerala, allegedly ragged him and assaulted him when he was unable to pronounce their names, according to The New Indian Express.

The New Indian Express reported that according to the police, the complainant informed the college management but no action was taken.

The college principal denied inaction and told The New Indian Express they got to know of the incident on Thursday after the complainant approached the police.