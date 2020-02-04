We're Like Mini India: Bidar School Which Hosted 'Seditious' Play

Shaheen Urdu Primary School in Karnataka’s Bidar has found itself in the middle of a national controversy that is growing more problematic by the day. On Tuesday, 4 February, cops turned up for the fifth time in a week to investigate the charges of sedition against the school.

Being affiliated to a Muslim group, Shaheen Group of Institutions, has sparked concern among parents and staff that the school might be at the receiving end of prejudiced investigation. An FIR was registered after an ABVP member complained about a school play performance on 21 January, for ‘showing PM Modi in a bad light’.

However, school authorities said that almost 50% of students studying in the Bidar campus are not Muslim and that the school houses students from 23 states, calling it a ‘mini-India’.

“Are they targeting us because we are a minority institution?” asked Thouseef Madikeri, CEO of Shaheen Group of Institutions.