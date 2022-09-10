ADVERTISEMENT

Students Forced To Clean Toilet in Video, Principal in UP’s Ballia Suspended

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Students Forced To Clean Toilet in Video, Principal in UP’s Ballia Suspended
i

The principal of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was suspended after a video clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets in the school surfaced on social media, an official said on Friday, 9 September.

Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh said the video that had surfaced on Wednesday is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block.

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatened to lock the students inside the toilet if they did not do as asked.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Block Education Officer (Sohaon) Revti was asked to probe the matter, following which school principal Mrityunjay Singh was suspended, he said.

A probe has been ordered against the principal and the block education officer has been made the investigation officer, he said.

Also Read

‘He Voted for Him’: Son of Muslim Man Allegedly Killed by UP BJP Leader & Others

‘He Voted for Him’: Son of Muslim Man Allegedly Killed by UP BJP Leader & Others

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Uttar Pradesh   Ballia 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×