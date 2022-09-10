Students Forced To Clean Toilet in Video, Principal in UP’s Ballia Suspended
The principal of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was suspended after a video clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets in the school surfaced on social media, an official said on Friday, 9 September.
Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh said the video that had surfaced on Wednesday is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block.
In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatened to lock the students inside the toilet if they did not do as asked.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Block Education Officer (Sohaon) Revti was asked to probe the matter, following which school principal Mrityunjay Singh was suspended, he said.
A probe has been ordered against the principal and the block education officer has been made the investigation officer, he said.
Uttar Pradesh Ballia
