Uttarakhand: Student Dies, Three Injured as Ceiling of School Toilet Collapses

An eight-year-old student died and three others were injured on Wednesday, 14 September, when the ceiling of a toilet collapsed in a government school in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, officials said.

The incident occurred when the students were playing near the toilet at the primary school in the district's Pati sub-division, they said.

Chandan, a Class 3 student, died while three others, Soni, Rinku and Shaguni, all aged eight, were injured in the accident, Pati Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rinku Bisht said.