‘Strong Interest in Peace in the Region’: PM to Iran’s Foreign Min

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 15 January, told the Iranian foreign minister that India has strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region.

He made these remarks when Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on him in New Delhi.

"The Foreign Minister shared his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. The Prime Minister mentioned India's strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.