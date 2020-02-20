Stricter Protocols Soon to Stop Govt Babus from Leaking Passwords

The National Informatics Centre, which provides ICT and e-governance support to the government, has decided to make mandatory additional security measures for ‘gov.in’ emails in a bid to plug the danger of sensitive government communication from being compromised, The Quint has learnt.

The move comes after repeated incidents of government officers’ official email passwords being compromised due to negligence in basic security practices emerged. The negligence ranges from routinely falling for phishing emails to writing down passwords on scraps of paper, senior NIC officials said.

The Quint had reported on 25 January that over 3,000 emails and passwords of various government and public-sector enterprises were found in databases of leaked IDs on the deep web and the dark web. The NIC, however, has denied any evidence of passwords having been compromised.

A senior official at NIC said they checked the usernames and passwords and the same do not appear to be compromised.

NIC has confirmed that existing measures such as 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) and geo-fencing of emails, which till now were voluntary will be made mandatory to prevent unauthorised access to highly sensitive government emails.

“Government email accounts contain highly sensitive information as well as confidential documents like tenders,” said Dr Seema Khanna, senior scientist in charge of government messaging services.