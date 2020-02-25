‘Strict Action Against Anyone Provoking Violence’: Gautam Gambhir
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday, 25 February, said strict action should be taken against any party member provoking violence, referring to the clashes over Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi on Monday.
The former cricketer requested everyone to maintain peace and urged the Delhi Police to take strict actions against the culprits.
The death toll from the clashes over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has increased to seven, said Delhi Police on Tuesday. A head constable is among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )