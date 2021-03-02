Storm in Maha Assembly Over Farmers’ Protest Tweets by Celebs

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, 2 March, saw a heated exchange between Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, over the ‘probe’ into tweets by celebrities on the farmers’ protests, after international personalities had highlighted the internet suspension at the protest sites.

Training guns at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikka Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, Fadnavis said that icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar were being targetted.

While Fadnavis accused the government of targetting those who tweeted in the nation’s interest, Deshmukh said that members of the BJP IT cell were being probed and not the celebrities.