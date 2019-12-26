‘Stop Reign of Terror’: Fact-Finding Report on UP’s CAA Protests
A fact-finding report, published by a team comprising activist Yogendra Yadav, CPI’s Kavita Krishnan and Riad Azam, claims that Uttar Pradesh is under a "reign of terror" following the state government's "unlawful and lethal tactics" to harass citizens protesting peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
It also holds the government guilty of unlawful arrests, stifling free speech and peaceful protests, custodial torture, destruction of property and intimidation, among others.
According to the report, 613 were arrested, 750 named and 28,750 unidentified persons were booked by the police across 9 districts in UP.
Here are the district-specific statistics floated by the report:
Kanpur:
- 3 dead
- 20 injured
- 13 arrested
- 729 detained
- 21,500 unidentified people booked
Bijnor:
- 2 dead
- 153 arrested
- 104 detained (including 21 minors)
- 3,000 unidentified people booked
Muzaffarnagar:
- 72 arrested (including 40 students from Saadat Madarsa)
- 262 named
- 3,000 unidentified people booked
- More than 67 shops sealed after 'revenge warning' from Chief Minister
Gorakhpur:
- 26 arrested
- 36 named
- 1,000+ unidentified people booked
- 60+ detained
Meerut:
- 6 dead
- 43 arrested
- 172 named (15 FIRs in total)
- Property damage worth Rs 14 lakh
Sambhal:
- 2 dead (including SP leaders Shafiqur R Barq and Feroz Khan)
- 30 arrested
- 19 named
- 250+ unidentified people booked
Lucknow:
- 1 dead
- 1,000+ under house arrest
- 54 named
Varanasi:
- 6 dead (including 8-year-old Mohd Sageer)
- 218 arrested
- 57 named
Rampur:
- 1 dead
- 33 arrested
- 150 named
- Property damage worth 25 lakh
The report goes on to demand the government stop its attack, release innocent detainees and quash the FIRs against anonymous individuals. It recommends that an independent probe be launched by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court and that police officers complicit in the atrocities be immediately suspended.
As a final demand, it also calls for the Government of India to announce that it is not proceeding with the NRC and NRC-linked-NPR and make way for “meaningful dialogue”.
