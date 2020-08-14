Stop Criminalising Dissent, Release CAA Protesters: Amnesty India

On the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day, Amnesty International India has urged the Centre to ‘stop criminalising dissent’ and immediately release peaceful protesters who were subjected to ‘intimidation, harassment and arrests’ for their participation in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in the last couple of months.

The statement, issued ahead of Amnesty’s ‘Right To Dissent’ campaign, asserts that India, which has the world’s highest youth population, is attempting to suppress the voice of dissent through brutal crackdown, instead of engaging with them meaningfully.

It further said that students are billed as anti-nationals, the moment they disagree with the government.