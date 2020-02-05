Stones Pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar’s Convoy in Bihar After CAA Rally

Stones were pelted at the convoy of Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar's Supaul on Wednesday, 5 February, while the CPI leader was on a statewide tour of Bihar campaigning against CAA, NPR and NRC.

The former JNU Students' Union leader was heading towards Saharsa, after addressing a rally in Supaul, when the incident took place.

Kanhaiya escaped unhurt in the attack by the stone-pelting mob, though one of the vehicles in his convoy was damaged and its driver, Sudhir Kumar Porika, was injured, the SP of Special Task Force, who is holding the additional charge of Supaul, told PTI.

"The convoy has left for its next destination. Investigation is on to identify and nab the culprits," Porika said about the attack.