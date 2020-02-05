Stones Pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar’s Convoy in Bihar After CAA Rally
Stones were pelted at the convoy of Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar's Supaul on Wednesday, 5 February, while the CPI leader was on a statewide tour of Bihar campaigning against CAA, NPR and NRC.
The former JNU Students' Union leader was heading towards Saharsa, after addressing a rally in Supaul, when the incident took place.
Kanhaiya escaped unhurt in the attack by the stone-pelting mob, though one of the vehicles in his convoy was damaged and its driver, Sudhir Kumar Porika, was injured, the SP of Special Task Force, who is holding the additional charge of Supaul, told PTI.
"The convoy has left for its next destination. Investigation is on to identify and nab the culprits," Porika said about the attack.
Visuals showed windows of vehicles damaged. According to NDTV, Kanhaiya was addressing a rally on the Citizenship Amendment Act at Supaul. He has termed the CAA and NRC “anti-poor and anti-constitution” in the past.
On Saturday too, Kanhaiya's convoy had come under attack in Saran district, leaving two vehicles damaged, the channel further reported.
Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan, who has been accompanying the CPI leader, blamed "negligence on part of the police and the administration" for the incident.
"It is a small town. The spot where the attack took place is less than a kilometer from the collector's residence. Police personnel and officials of the district administration were deployed. Still the miscreants hurled stones, raised slogans and managed to flee taking advantage of the dark," Khan alleged, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)