‘States Have No Role in Giving Citizenships’: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday, 23 January, that bringing in resolutions against the CAA is more of a "political gesture" by the states as they hardly have any role in granting citizenships.

In an interview to PTI, the lawmaker said that in the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the states will have a vital part as it will be their officials who will conduct the exercise because the Centre doesn't have the required manpower.

"That's more of a political gesture. The citizenship is given by the federal government only and obviously no states can give citizenship, so it has nothing for them to implement or not implement," Tharoor said.