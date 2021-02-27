‘State Party Has Failed’: Hardik Patel on Gujarat Civic Polls

“One thing is clear; that the 219 seats that were won uncontested by BJP was due to mismanagement,” says Congress Youth Leader Hardik Patel on the recent Gujarat civic polls, in which the Congress party nosedived from 174 seats in 2015 to only 55 in 2021.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel stated that the Congress party did not organise a single public meeting for him ahead of the elections, adding that if the late Ahmed Patel were alive, the veteran would not have let the BJP gain 219 seats uncontested so far.