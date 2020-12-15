State EC Seeks Explanation From Kerala CM on Free Vaccine Promise

The polling was held in four northern districts– Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragode on Monday, reported PTI. The Assembly polls are scheduled for April-May next year.

The CM after casting his vote in Kannur on Tuesday morning, said that the vaccine would indeed be made available to the state and he had not violated any code of conduct in saying so, reported PTI.

"We have been providing free treatment for COVID-19 and the preventive medicine is part of that treatment. We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct. It's something which is going on in this state and I have not violated any code of conduct," said Vijayan.