Stand on UNHR’s Palestine Resolution Not New: MEA Amid Criticism

During a press briefing, Bagchi stated, “Palestine wrote similar letters to all countries who abstained. The position that we took is not a new position. And we have abstained on previous occasions. I think that explains our position quite clearly and addresses these questions.”

Besides India, 13 other countries abstained during the UNHRC resolution which proposed to establish a commission of Inquiry into violations carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza, and the systematic abuses levied on the Palestinian populations.

France, Italy, Japan, Nepal, Netherlands, Poland, and South Korea were some of the nations that didn’t take a stand.

Maliki’s letter also added that “India missed an opportunity to join the international community at this turning point, both crucial and long overdue, on the path to accountability, justice, and peace,” The Indian Express reported.

Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Russia, while Germany, the UK, and Austria were among those who voted in favour of the resolution in Geneva.