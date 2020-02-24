Stand on CAA-NRC-NPR Decided After Consulting NCP-Cong: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 24 February, said his stand on the CAA-NRC-NPR is well thought of and decided after holding consultations with the NCP and the Congress – the other constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as part of a scheduled visit on Friday, Thackeray said that no one needs to fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that the National Population Register (NPR) is not going to throw anyone out of the country.