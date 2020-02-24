Stand on CAA-NRC-NPR Decided After Consulting NCP-Cong: Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 24 February, said his stand on the CAA-NRC-NPR is well thought of and decided after holding consultations with the NCP and the Congress – the other constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as part of a scheduled visit on Friday, Thackeray said that no one needs to fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that the National Population Register (NPR) is not going to throw anyone out of the country.
The stand of Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, appeared at variance with the NCP and the Congress.
Replying to a query on senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' statement that a state government cannot change the questionnaire of the NPR, Thackeray said:
"Senior members of the three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress) can sit together and discuss about the possible complications in its implementation in the state."
‘See What's Happening Under Your Watch’: Uddhav to BJP
Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should first see what is happening under their watch.
He asked why no "terrorist" (assailant) involved in the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled Centre.
When asked about the BJP's allegations, Thackeray said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again." "While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students," he said.
"Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us," Thackeray added.
Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5, when a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.
Thackeray also said the BJP does not have monopoly over Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )