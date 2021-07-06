Stan Swamy Was Detained 'Following Due Process Under Law': Centre

In the first reaction from the Centre since the passing away of activist Father Stan Swamy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, 6 July, said that he had been arrested and detained by National Investigation Agency (NIA) following due process under law.

Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, died of cardiac arrest on Monday, 5 July, a day before his bail hearing. As his health deteriorated, 84-year-old Swamy had reportedly been placed on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital a day prior.

Swamy's death, after prolonged illness, incarceration, and multiple rejections of his attempts to get bail, has drawn criticism from many quarters.