Two Indian staffers working with the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's Islamabad are missing, sources cited by ANI said on Monday, 15 June.According to reports, the two have been missing for two hours and the issue has been taken up with the authorities in Pakistan.A vehicle with two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had been out for duty, but did not reach the destination, reports said, citing sources.