A 12-year-old boy who was injured on Tuesday,19 May after a house collapsed at encounter site in Srinagar has succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. According to reports, Basim Aijaz of Chota Bazar Karan Nagar, Srinagar, was injured at Nawa Kadal encounter site in a house collapse.The class 7 student was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital in Srinagar and was among the four people injured in the house collapse, according to a report in Greater Kashmir.On Tuesday two militants including top Hizb militant Junaid Sehrai were killed in a 12-hour long gun battle with security forces. During the encounter, several houses in the neighbourhood were also razed.(With IANS inputs)