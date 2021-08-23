Top LeT Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter
J&K police tweeted that terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh and his 2IC Saqib Manzoor were killed.
Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his accomplice were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said on Monday, 23 August.
"Top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh and his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big success," a tweet by J&K police quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI that Sheikh and Manzoor had revived terrorism in Srinagar, adding that five to six other terrorists had joined them.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, reported IANS.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI)
