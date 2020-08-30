3 Terrorists Shot Dead, Cop Killed In Action In Srinagar Encounter

The encounter started after terrorists fired at a checkpoint in the city that was manned by the police and the CRPF, a police official told The Hindustan Times.

Joint parties of the forces then cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. During the operation, terrorists fired upon the search parties, who in turn fired back, said the official.

The operation is still underway and more details are awaited.

(This is a developing story. With inputs from ANI and The Hindustan Times.)