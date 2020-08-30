3 Terrorists Shot Dead, Cop Killed In Action In Srinagar Encounter
The encounter is still underway in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk.
Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that took place at the Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on the night of Saturday, 30 August.
One police personnel also lost their life in the encounter, reported ANI.
The encounter started after terrorists fired at a checkpoint in the city that was manned by the police and the CRPF, a police official told The Hindustan Times.
Joint parties of the forces then cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. During the operation, terrorists fired upon the search parties, who in turn fired back, said the official.
The operation is still underway and more details are awaited.
(This is a developing story. With inputs from ANI and The Hindustan Times.)
