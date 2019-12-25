BJP Moves No-Confidence Motion On Mayor Junaid Mattu in Kashmir

In the first urban local body elections after 2005 in 2018, PC's Mattu had been elected as Mayor and Sheikh Imran, then Independent, as Deputy Mayor in last November. However, subsequently Imran too, had joined the PC.

While as the PC Chairman and former Cabinet Minister in the BJP-PC-PDP Government, Sajjad Lone, has been under detention, Sheikh Imran is among the 30-odd mainstream politicians who had been detained around abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A on 5 August and are still in jail. Both Sajad Lone and Sheikh Imran are currently lodged in MLAs Hostel Srinagar which has been designated as a subsidiary jail.

After being under house arrest for some days in August, Mattu was released reportedly on health grounds. He has curtailed his political activity and has been shuttling between Srinagar, New Delhi and Mumbai in connection with his treatment.