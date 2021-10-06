'Ram Sene Threatened Acid Attack': Slain Muslim Youth Arbaz Mulla's Mother

The accused asked Mulla to go to Khanapur, near Belagavi she said.

"As he was getting such threat calls since long, I cut the call and checked. The number was saved as Ram Sene Adhyaksh Maharaj. I asked my son why he called him. He told me that they have been calling him frequently and have now asked him to go for a meeting with them. He said he was afraid. He said he does not want to go. He said they will kill him,” Sheikh said.

Mulla was a resident of Belagavi. His family had shifted to Belagavi from Khanapur because of constant threats from Ram Sene, his family accused. The woman, with whom Mulla was allegedly in a relationship is from Khanapur. Belagavi police is investigating the case.

The mother further said, “As we were about to reach Khanapur from Belgaum (Belagavi) in the bus, my son called Adhyaksh Maharaj. He then told him that there are 1,000 people waiting for him at the circle. He should get down at the bridge before the circle, he instructed my son. We waited for them at that stop. They came – Rama Sene’s Maharaj and someone named Prashan and an intermediary from our community named Ali Rangari.”