Sri Lankan Navy Seizes 55 Indian Fisherman, 8 Trawlers for Alleged Poaching

The Sri Lankan Navy seized eight Indian trawlers and arrested 55 fishermen on charges of poaching in their territorial waters on 18 and 19 December, an official statement said on Monday, 20 December.

The statement indicated that the Navy is undertaking regular patrols to curb illegal fishing activities in island waters.

On Saturday, in waters Southeast of the Delft Island, a Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command took hold of 6 Indian fishing vessels with 43 Indian fishermen aboard.

Two trawlers, with 12 Indian fishermen onboard, were seized from the seas south of Mannar by Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the North Central Naval Command the next day.