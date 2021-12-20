Sri Lankan Navy Seizes 55 Indian Fisherman, 8 Trawlers for Alleged Poaching
The Island's Navy is undertaking regular patrols to curb illegal fishing activities in its territorial waters.
The Sri Lankan Navy seized eight Indian trawlers and arrested 55 fishermen on charges of poaching in their territorial waters on 18 and 19 December, an official statement said on Monday, 20 December.
The statement indicated that the Navy is undertaking regular patrols to curb illegal fishing activities in island waters.
On Saturday, in waters Southeast of the Delft Island, a Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command took hold of 6 Indian fishing vessels with 43 Indian fishermen aboard.
Two trawlers, with 12 Indian fishermen onboard, were seized from the seas south of Mannar by Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the North Central Naval Command the next day.
Following the news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, requesting him to intervene in the matter.
He urged Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of Indian fishermen and trawlers in Sri Lanka's custody.
"It's condemnable that the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested our fishermen. I spoke with EAM, sent him a detailed letter and he has assured to follow it up. We'll certainly ensure our fishermen's safety and right to livelihood," the CM wrote on Twitter.
Further, amid the 16th day of winter session of the parliament, Opposition MPs stepped into the well of the house, holding placards and demanding fishermen's protection.
