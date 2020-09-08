Sputnik V Vaccine Under Consideration of India: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, 8 September stated that the Sputnik V Vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country. Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog further mentioned that the government of Russia has approached the Indian government and has sought help on two counts - to consider the vaccine’s manufacturing through India’s companies and phase 3 studies in India.



“The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement,” said Dr. VK Paul.