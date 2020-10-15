‘Illicit Liquor’ Consumption Kills 11 in MP’s Ujjain: Reports

Eleven people were reportedly killed between 14 and 15 October after consuming what’s suspected to be spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Most of the victims were beggars and labourers, reported PTI.

"Eleven people, mostly beggars and poor labourers, died after drinking some poisonous liquid since Wednesday in areas falling under three police stations - Kharakuwa, Jeevajiganj and Mahakal," Ujjain Additional Superintendent of Police, Rupesh Dwivedi, told PTI.