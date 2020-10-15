‘Illicit Liquor’ Consumption Kills 11 in MP’s Ujjain: Reports
MP government ordered probe into the incident, a three-member team headed by ACS (Home) will investigate the matter.
Eleven people were reportedly killed between 14 and 15 October after consuming what’s suspected to be spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Most of the victims were beggars and labourers, reported PTI.
"Eleven people, mostly beggars and poor labourers, died after drinking some poisonous liquid since Wednesday in areas falling under three police stations - Kharakuwa, Jeevajiganj and Mahakal," Ujjain Additional Superintendent of Police, Rupesh Dwivedi, told PTI.
The state government has reportedly ordered a probe into the matter. A three-member team led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home will be investigating the incident, reported India Today. The publication reported that the preliminary post mortem report suggests that consumption of denatured spirit seems to be the cause of death.
Mahaveer Khandelwal, Ujjain Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), told PTI that the 11 people were brought to a local hospital in a critical condition. None of the individuals survived for more than 15 minutes after being brought in.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.