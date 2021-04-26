‘Spot Containment Zones & Impose Local Lockdowns’: MHA to States
MHA has issued guidelines for states on enforcing lockdowns and marking containment zones.
The Union Home Ministry has issued guidelines for states on enforcing lockdowns and marking containment zones, in hope of flattening the curve amid the surge of the second wave of COVID-19.
In a letter to the states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged them to go for an intensive, local, and focused containment network in districts, cities, and areas based on the parameters specified.
The Centre has asked states to impose restrictions for at least 14 days if the positivity rate in an area is more than 10 percent for more than a week and when 60 percent of hospital beds are occupied, both oxygen or non-oxygen beds, by COVID patients.
Once containment zones are identified, the MHA has listed down certain guidelines that the states and Union territories will have to follow:
- Impose night curfew, local administration to decide on the duration of the night curfew; essential services to be exempted.
- Ban social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related, and other gatherings
- Limit weddings up to 50 participants and funerals to 20 people
- Close shopping complexes, movie theatres, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gym, spas, swimming pool, and religious places
- Allow only essential services to continue in both the public and private sectors.
- Ensure public transport like railways, metros, buses, and cabs operate at up to half their capacity
- No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement including the transport of essential goods.
- Offices can function with up to half their staff.
- Industrial and scientific establishments can be allowed subject to distancing rules. They will be tested through Rapid Antigen Tests from time to time.
- Appoint senior district officials in charge for COVID-dedicated hospitals
- Create a mechanism for seamless shifting of patients.
Here’s the full letter:
