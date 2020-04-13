SPO Killed, Another Injured in Terrorist Attack in J&K’s Kishtwar
A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday, 13 April, in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.
The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan on Monday afternoon, the official said. Some terrorists opened fire on the two SPOs on duty, killing one of them and leaving the other critically injured.
The terrorists fled the scene with two service rifles of the jawans, the official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the assailants.
