Spitting in Public Now an Offence Under Disaster Management Act

Spitting in public without caring two hoots for regulations may not be so easy now with the Union Home Ministry making the act a punishable offence under the strict Disaster Management Act in its revised guidelines for lockdown issued on Wednesday, 15 April to contain COVID-19.

The guidelines issued by the ministry also make wearing of face masks in public places mandatory.

Spitting in public is an offence under municipal laws in various cities, but it is hardly taken seriously by the people in the country.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 if anyone is caught spitting in public. Similar measures are also in place in municipal corporations of Delhi, and several other states.