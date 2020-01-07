Even Spiritual Matters Bound by Law: K’taka HC on Cauvery Calling

The court further pulled up the Karnataka government, which is also a respondent in the case, and questioned why the state was quiet when this money was being collected.

The High Court also asked the foundation to disclose whether Cauvery Calling is a trust, to which the government’s counsel stated that it was a movement.

“I have stated that to collect money, there should be a trust, society or company but Isha Foundation is not a registered organisation,” AV Amarnathan, the petitioner in the case told TNM.

The foundation has been asked to respond by 12 February during the next hearing in the case.

Cauvery Calling is a campaign focused on the Cauvery river. The Isha Foundation claims it will plant 242 crore trees along the Cauvery river under the umbrella of the Rally for Rivers, a campaign launched by the same foundation earlier.

The petition was filed in September 2019 questioning the Karnataka government’s decision to support Cauvery Calling. Amarnath, in his petition had questioned why Isha Foundation was asking for people to donate Rs 42 per tree.

"The Isha Foundation is planning to plant 253 crores plants to save Cauvery river. The report states that the Isha Foundation is collecting Rs. 42/- per tree planting from the public. That means the Isha Foundation is collecting a sum of Rs, 10,626/- crores. This collection of money from the public is very disturbing," argued the petitioner.