Tamil Nadu Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases As 17 Test Positive Today

The other patients are a 25-year-old male in Madurai, who is a family member of a 54-year-old positive male and a 42-year-old male, resident of Kulithalai, with travel history to Delhi.



A 52-year-old female, 76-year-old female, 15-year-old female and a 20-year male are family members of a US returnee positive patient in West Mambalam, Chennai. One patient had no travel or contact history.

All the patients are stable and in isolation at the hospitals.

“The only solution to this is social distancing. We are now in stage 1 and stage 2. The media has to help us spread this message. This is a matter of life. People don't know about this. We have been giving messages to increase awareness,” the chief minister said.

“We don't know what medicine to administer for this disease. Even developed countries have not found a medicine for this. We don't want to mention any medicine which can put your life at risk and force you to go to the hospital,” he added.