SC Disposes Plea by DMK: 11 AIADMK MLAs Disqualification Case
The Tamil Nadu government informed the Supreme Court on Friday, 14 February, the Assembly Speaker has initiated action on DMK’s petition alleging the speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers who voted against Chief Minister E Palaniswami during a 2017 confidence vote.
The 11 lawmakers include Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
The plea had sought disqualification of Panneerselvam and 10 others for having voted against the Palaniswami government when they were in the rebel camp.
It had contended that by voting against the trust motion these MLAs violated the whip issued by the ruling party and hence attracted disqualification under the anti-defection law.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the DMK in the case.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)