‘Speak Louder Against Injustice’: Umar’s Last Video Before Arrest

He said the Delhi Police has arrested many students and activists and has been attempting to arrest him too, since the last couple of months. “They keep playing edited clips of my speech on TV. In the 17-minute speech, I actually am talking about non-violence and Satyagraha. Now, Delhi Police is trying to coerce witnesses to give false statements against me.”

Khalid added, “Delhi Police is not arresting those who actually incited violence, in their presence, in front of TV cameras. Neither have they filed an FIR against them nor have they called them for questioning even once. On the other hand, anyone who was protesting against the government’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been trapped in fabricated cases. There is no evidence against them.”