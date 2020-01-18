South Korean Teachers Among Seven Missing in Himalayan Avalanche
An avalanche in Nepal's Annapurna region has left at least seven people missing, including four South Koreans and three Nepalis, officials said Saturday, 18 January.
The incident occurred at an altitude of around 3,230 meters (10,597 feet) close to the base camp for Annapurna, one of the highest peaks in the Himalayas, following heavy snowfall on Friday.
Local police chief Dan Bahadur Karki said poor weather was hampering rescue efforts.
"The team is on its way. We also have a helicopter on standby to take off if the weather improves," Karki said.
South Korea to Send Emergency Team to Nepal
Annapurna is an avalanche-prone and technically difficult mountain and has a higher death rate than Everest, the world's highest peak.
Education officials in South Korea said the four were part of a team of volunteer teachers working with children in Nepal.
Thousands of trekkers visit the Annapurna region every year for its stunning views of the Himalayas.
In 2014, a snowstorm killed about 40 people on the popular circuit, in one of the biggest trekking tragedies to hit Nepal.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)