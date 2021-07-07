Scindia, Sonowal & Paras To Be Among 43 Ministers To Take Oath Today: Report
The official announcement of the new Cabinet will take place at 6 pm on 7 July.
A list of 43 prospective ministers in Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle in his second term has been shared by news agency ANI on Wednesday, 7 July, which include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupendra, and more.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election will be officially announced at 6 pm on Wednesday and will see 43 ministers being sworn in.
According to ANI, the new Cabinet ministry will include Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashu Pati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Kishan Reddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Singh Patel, Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darashana, and Vikram Jardosh.
The list also includes Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, A Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore. Ajay Bhatt, B L Verma, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusinh, Bhagwant Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Sushri Patrima Bhoumik, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, John Barla, Dr L Murugan, and Nisith Pramanik.
Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal Resign Ahead of Cabinet Announcement
Ahead of the much-awaited reshuffle, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ have resigned, the latter due to health reasons.
Others who have resigned include Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, as well as Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre.
The reshuffle will have the youngest Cabinet in India’s history, reported NDTV, quoting government sources.
The Cabinet currently has 53 members, but can have up to 81. The reshuffle is expected to have more women ministers, while those with administrative experience will reportedly be given special representation.
