‘India Deserves Better’: Sonia to PM Modi Over Fuel Price Hike

Over the years, while crude oil prices have decreased to $63 per barrel, petrol prices have been on the rise in India, and is nearing Rs 100/litre in many parts of the country.

In the last 12 days, the price has gone up by Rs 3.63 per litre for petrol, while the diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.84 a litre. In some cities, petrol has already crossed Rs 100-mark per litre.

On Saturday, 20 February, Petrol prices again rose by 39 paise, taking the rate past Rs 90 per litre in the national capital. Diesel, meanwhile, was selling at Rs 80.97 per litre after a hike of 37 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol prices are just Rs 3 per litre (Rs 97 per litre), short of touching the three-digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the very first time ever.