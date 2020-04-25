Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current situation of the economy and stated that the government should take measures to ensure revival and strengthening of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). She also suggested five concrete ideas for redressal, the Congress party said on Saturday, 25 April, as per ANI.One of the ideas being announcement of a Rs 1 lakh crore ‘MSME Wage Protection’ package. While the second idea is to establish and deploy a credit guarantee fund of Rs 1 lakh crore.Massive Losses, Unpaid Wages: How Lockdown is Hitting MSMEsThe third step suggested by the Congress leader mentions that the actions taken by the RBI “must get reflected in actions by commercial banks” so that timely credit supply is ensured to the MSMEs.Further, she recommended that the government should set up a 24X7 helpline in the Ministry to provide adequate guidance and support to MSMEs amid the lockdown.“The government should also explore a waiver/reduction of taxes for MSMEs and other sector specific measures,” the letter stated.The letter also diverted the attention towards factors that lead to lack of accessibility to available credit for MSMEs. These factors include “high collateral security” and “limits on margin money being extremely high.”Lockdown and Ensuing Economic Crisis Will Destroy MSMEs: Experts We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)