‘Modi Govt Shutting Down Voices’: Sonia Gandhi Meets Prez on CAA
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a delegation of Oppostion leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country on 17 December.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Gandhi said there is fear that the situation in the Northeast may spread to other parts of the country, including the national capital. "The situation is very serious because of the act and we fear that it may spread even further,” she said.
She also accused the Modi government of "shutting down" people's voices and passing legislation which was not acceptable to them. She also raised concerns about how the Delhi police personnel entered women's hostels in Jamia Millia Islamia and ‘mercilessly’ beat up students.
(With ANI inputs)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)