‘Modi Govt Shutting Down Voices’: Sonia Gandhi Meets Prez on CAA

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a delegation of Oppostion leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country on 17 December.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Gandhi said there is fear that the situation in the Northeast may spread to other parts of the country, including the national capital. "The situation is very serious because of the act and we fear that it may spread even further,” she said.