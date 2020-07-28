‘Our Sole Remit’: ECI Pulls Up LG Murmu for Speaking on J&K Polls

In a sharply worded statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) objected to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu’s recent remarks to various publications about the prospect of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the Delimitation exercise.

ECI’s objection cited reports in the The Tribune, among others, where Murmu has been quoted as saying that elections in the union territory would be held after Delimitation 2021.

Stating that the ECI had taken ‘exception’ to such statements, the statement noted that “in the constitutional scheme of things, the timings etc of elections is the sole remit of the ECI”.

Suggesting that the matter of deciding dates of elections was subject to various factors like “topography, weather, COVID-19, sensitivities arising out of regional and local festivities” as well as availability of central forces and railway coaches, the ECI said that it would be “proper for authorities other than Election Commission to refrain from making such statements”.