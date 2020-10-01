2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pak: Army

Two soldiers were killed and four others injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector in Kupwara, the Indian Army said on Thursday, 1 October, adding that it is now retaliating.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers fatal and four soldiers injured, being evacuated. Befitting response is being given,” the Chinar Corps of the army tweeted.