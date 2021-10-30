ADVERTISEMENT
2 Soldiers Killed in a Blast in Jammu And Kashmir's Nowshera Sector
An officer of the Indian Army and a soldier were killed in a blast that took place in the Nowshera sector.
An officer of the Indian Army and a soldier were killed in a blast that took place in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, 30 October, reported news agency ANI.
As per a report by PTI, the blast happened in Kalam area of Nowshera sector during patrol duty and the two army personnel were evacuated and shifted to a military hospital nearby where they succumbed to their injuries.
The nature of the explosion is not yet known.
(This is a developing story.)
Published:
