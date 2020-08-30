Soldier Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pak in J&K’s Rajouri

A soldier was killed in action on Sunday, 30 August after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, IANS reported.

The ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector, the Army said, adding that troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.

In the incident, Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured and later died.

"Naib Subedar Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," a defence spokesman said, PTI reported.