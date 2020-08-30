Soldier Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pak in J&K’s Rajouri
In the incident, Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh was critically injured and later died.
A soldier was killed in action on Sunday, 30 August after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, IANS reported.
The ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector, the Army said, adding that troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.
"Naib Subedar Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," a defence spokesman said, PTI reported.
The soldier is survived by his wife and two children, the spokesman added.
Further, Army sources said that the Pakistani soldiers began firing after the Indian troops “noticed suspicious movement and alerted the forward posts to scuttle any infiltration bid by terrorists from across the border,” PTI report mentioned.
The sources also said that Pakistani soldiers also suffered casualties amid the Indian Army’s retaliation.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS)
