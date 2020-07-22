‘No Posts Against Govt’: Social Media Gag Order to Gujarat Cops

In a first, a social media 'code of conduct' has been issued to police officials in Gujarat under which they cannot express their political views or be a part of any anti-government campaign on the internet, reported PTI.

The guidelines were issued by Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha who said that police personnel do not enjoy the same rights as civilians or other government employees due to the nature of their job.

This comes in the backdrop of an online campaign seeking wage hike for constable rank personnel in the force. A case has been registered against three people in Gandhinagar for "misleading police personnel to take part in violent agitation" over pay hike, PTI reported, quoting Jha.

Police personnel are prohibited from printing or publishing any content against the state but this is the first time that such a detailed, formal code of conduct for social media has been issued.