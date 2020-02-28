SN Shrivastava Replaces Amulya Patnaik as Delhi Police Chief
Senior IPS officer SN Shrivastava will be the next Delhi police commissioner, an MHA official was quoted by PTI as saying on Friday, 28 February.
The appointment comes three days after he was named as the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) as northeast Delhi was rocked by violence.
The tenure of the current commissioner of police, Amulya Patnaik, comes to an end on Saturday.
