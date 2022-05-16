Slight Dip in Delhi Heat Day After Touching 49 Degrees: What To Expect Today

Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that the temperatures would "come down to 43-44 degrees."

The prediction comes a day after parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh experienced temperatures around 49 degrees Celsius, as the northern part of the country reels under a destructive heatwave.

"For Safdarjung, it will be 42-43 degrees Celsius. Western Disturbance has come, cloud increased. So, there'll be a relief from tomorrow for three to four days. Then temperature will rise again," news agency ANI quoted him as saying on Monday.