Moose Wala's Father Gets Son's Face Tattooed on Arm, Mother Gets Gurmukhi Verse

In a heartfelt tribute, Balkaur Singh, the father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, got his son's face tattooed on his forearm, while his mother Charan Kaur got a Gurmukhi verse tattoo done.

In a video posted on the singer's Instagram page, a tattoo artist can be seen inking Moose Wala's face from a photo of him on a phone.

The tattoo shows the singer posing with a gun. Below it is written 'Sarwan Putt' in Gurmukhi, which translates to 'obedient and affectionate son.' The same verse has been tattooed on Moose Wala's mother's arm.