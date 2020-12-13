Sixth Phase of First DDC Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Underway
Voters are braving the cold and following social distancing protocol to cast their votes in the elections.
Polling is underway for the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 13 December. There are 31 constituencies casting their vote on Sunday – with 14 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu – in the first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.
Voting will also be held for 334 panch and 77 sarpanch seats today. Out of 7.48 lakh voters, 3.90 lakh are male and 3.57 lakh are female voters who will decide the fate of 245 candidates, of which there are 124 candidates in Kashmir, with 47 women candidates, and 121 candidates in Jammu, with 53 women candidates, reported ANI.
Voters are braving the cold to cast their votes in the 17 DDC constituencies in Jammu and 14 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division. A total of 2,071 polling stations have been designated with 1,208 in the Kashmiri division and 864 in the Jammu division, reported ANI.
All necessary arrangements such as election material, precautionary social distance measures for COVID-19, security arrangements for voting and manpower have been done, reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
