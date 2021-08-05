'Situation May Turn Grim': Mamata Writes to Modi, Requests More Vaccines
In the letter, CM Banerjee requested for 14 crore additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 5 August, stated that the COVID situation in Bengal may turn worse if vaccine supply in not augmented.
In the letter, Banerjee requested for 14 crore additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate West Bengal’s eligible population. According to the COWin Dashboard, as of 5 August, 3,12,09,987 people have been vaccinated in West Bengal.
Banerjee also held a Global Advisory Board meeting on Thursday to discuss concerns over the impending third wave of COVID-19. She urged the PM to not discriminate among states, reported news agency ANI.
“Gujarat, UP, and Karnataka have received enough doses of COVID vaccines. I don't discriminate among people. Bengal has received fewer vaccines as per its density of population. I would request the Centre and appeal PM not to discriminate among states,” reported ANI, quoting Banerjee.
The meeting was also attended by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who criticised the Centre for not generating enough supply of COVID vaccines for the country.
“The biggest problem is that Centre is not capable of generating supply of vaccines for the country. If there were enough vaccines, these claims wouldn't have arisen. We have not received the promised level of supply for the entire nation,” reported ANI, quoting Banerjee.
The state is also dealing with incessant rain and thunderstorms, which have led to flooding in large parts of six districts, killing at least 15 people and displacing nearly three lakh.
Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore are the worst-affected districts by the floods. In Hooghly alone, nearly 79,000 people have been affected, while crops and livestock worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed.
