'Situation May Turn Grim': Mamata Writes to Modi, Requests More Vaccines

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 5 August, stated that the COVID situation in Bengal may turn worse if vaccine supply in not augmented.

In the letter, Banerjee requested for 14 crore additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate West Bengal’s eligible population. According to the COWin Dashboard, as of 5 August, 3,12,09,987 people have been vaccinated in West Bengal.

Banerjee also held a Global Advisory Board meeting on Thursday to discuss concerns over the impending third wave of COVID-19. She urged the PM to not discriminate among states, reported news agency ANI.

“Gujarat, UP, and Karnataka have received enough doses of COVID vaccines. I don't discriminate among people. Bengal has received fewer vaccines as per its density of population. I would request the Centre and appeal PM not to discriminate among states,” reported ANI, quoting Banerjee.