Situation Along Ladakh border ‘Uneasy’: IAF chief

The current situation along the eastern Ladakh border with China is in an "uneasy no war no peace status" and Indian forces were prepared for any eventuality, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S Bhadauria said on Tuesday, 29 September.

“The IAF has responded with resolve to counter any misadventure. Airpower will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. It is, therefore, imperative that IAF obtains and maintains a technological edge over our adversaries,” Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said during a webinar jointly organised by Centre for Air Power Studies and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.