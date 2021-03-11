SIT Probe Ordered After Jarkiholi Dubs ‘Sex Scandal’ a Conspiracy

The Karnataka government has resolved to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate an alleged “conspiracy” to tarnish BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, reported PTI.

This decision comes in the aftermath of a ‘sex scandal’, which led to Jarkiholi resigning from his post as the Water Resources Minister.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as per PTI, said on Wednesday, 10 March, that they had decided to set up an SIT probe, on the basis of a complaint by Jarkiholi, who demanded a thorough investigation into the attempt to defame him through a ''fake video’’.